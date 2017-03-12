More dazzling costumes from ‘Once Upon a Time’

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The Local Actors Having Fun Troupe held their annual production at the Jean Cote community hall for two performances, the first on February 25 and the other on March 4.

It was entitled ‘Once Upon a Time’ and cast members dressed in characters like Snow White, the Mad Hatter, Little Red Riding Hood and Little Bo Peep.

The production was in the dinner mystery theatre format, and Pig Winkle was the character who was murdered, and guests had to vote for whom they thought perpetrated the crime.

Guests were encouraged to dress up for the event, and there were prizes for best dressed female, male and couple, for both performances.

Look for the first two-page centre spread of this production in the March 8 edition of the Smoky River Express. Also, there is a second two-page centre spread in the March 15 edition of the Smoky River Express, including the best dressed results.