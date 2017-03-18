More dazzling and comical costumes from the LAHF Troupe production, ‘Once Upon a Time’

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The annual LAHF Troupe production is not only about live theatre and entertainment, it is also about the great costumes that both actors and guests wear.

This year’s production, entitled ‘Once Upon a Time’, featured a wide variety of elaborately designed costumes, wigs, props and makeup for both actors and guests.

LAHF Troupe brought together characters from a wide variety of children’s stories, including ‘Snow White’, ‘Alice in Wonderland’, ‘Little Bo Peep’, ‘The Wizard of Oz’ and ‘Little Red Riding Hood’.

The Local Actors Having Fun Troupe performs mystery dinner theatre, whereby a character is murdered and the audience has to figure out who did it.

The character murdered was Pig Winkle and the audience for both performances voted for the two Munchkins as the perpetrators.

Many guests were dressed in similar or identical costumes for both performances. Guests voted for whom they thought were the best dressed female, male and couple.

For the February 25 performance, Kim Lussier was the best dressed female, as Cruella Deville of ‘101 Dalmations’; Jason Bartel was the best dressed male, as the Mad Hatter from ‘Alice in Wonderland’; while Denis Grenier as the Prince and Linnea Grenier as Rapunzel, won for the best dressed couple.

For March 4, Kathie Clifford was best dressed female, as Cruella; Jeff Romanchuk was best dressed male, as Captain Hook; and Jason and Shane Talbot for best dressed couple as Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum.