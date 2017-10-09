Missoula Children’s Theatre to perform Alice in Wonderland at Routhier School using local cast

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

Routhier Facility Enhancement Society with the support of Routhier School is bringing the Missoula Children’s Theatre residency to Falher culminating with two public performances of Alice in Wonderland on October 6 and 7.

Live theatre is fascinating to participate in and equally as mesmerizing to watch. Living in the north imposes limits on our exposure to theatre and the performing arts, which is especially a drawback for children and youth.

When exposed to live theatre, whether as an audience member or a player, children universally inter into the “suspension of disbelief,” which nourishes their imaginations.

Regardless of whether a child develops a leaning towards the theatre or not, exposure to live theatre adds a dimension to the child’s perception of the world and enriches his or her experience of it.

Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) will offer that experience to local children when it travels from its home base in Montana to stage its unique version of Alice in Wonderland in Routhier School gym.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre, the largest touring children’s theatre in the US, has been staging its distinctive style of children’s theatre for over 40 years.

The theatre members have travelled extensively, giving performances in all fifty US states, five Canadian provinces and such far-flung places as Africa, Ireland, Australia and Japan.

This year, with over forty touring teams of Tour Actor/Directors, MCT will visit approximately 1,200 communities.

As will be the case in Falher, the tour team arrives in a community with a set, lights, costumes, props and make-up, everything necessary for putting on a play except the cast.

The team will hold an open audition to casts 50 to 60 local students to perform in their production of Alice.

When the cast is chosen rehearsals get underway in the days leading up to the two public performances in Routhier School.

As with the Routhier production of Alice in Wonderland, all MCT shows are original adaptations of classic children’s stories and fairytales with a characteristic MCT twist to the familiar tale.

MCT describes its mission as developing life skills in children through their participation in the performing arts.

“Missoula Children’s Theatre is a great opportunity for children to explore and experience performing arts and expand their interests and skill set beyond the typical athletics and academics they are routinely exposed,” says parent and RFES member Krystina Dubrule. “It gives them a chance to shine in an area that is all new to them.”

The performances of Alice in Wonderland begin at 7pm on Friday, October 6th and at 2pm on Saturday, October 7th.

Tickets are $5 for children, $10 for adults and children 5 and under are free. Tickets are available at the Ecole Routhier School Office and at the door. For more information, call Ecole Routhier School or Pauline Therriault at 780-837-1717.