Missing Canoeist Located Deceased

Slave Lake – On July 13, 2017, at approximately 8 p.m. RCMP were dispatched to a possible drowning on Chain Lakes.

Investigation revealed that two males were canoeing when their canoe overturned due to bad weather, sending both into the water.

One of the males, a 17 year old, was able to swim to shore and was transported by ground ambulance to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Ground and aerial searches were conducted throughout the day for the missing canoeist.

Search and Rescue teams from Slave Lake, Calling Lake and Little Divide, along with Alberta Parks and RCMP Air Services assisted Slave Lake and Athabasca RCMP in the search. The missing canoeist, an 18 year old male was located in the water deceased. Next of kin has been notified.

The RCMP will not be releasing the name of the deceased.