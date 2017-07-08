Mind Over Metal Welding Camp for Youth held in High Prairie

Spotlight Staff

Northern Lakes College in partnership with the Canadian Welding Association Foundation, Shell and Careers: The Next Generation will be hosting a Mind Over Metal Welding Camp in High Prairie from July 17-21.

The camp to introduce youth ages 12-15 to welding will be held at the Tolko mill in High Prairie in the NLC welding lab, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., says a news release from High Prairie School Division.

During the week, students will hear from guest speakers, learn about safety procedures in welding, proper use of hand and power tools, and gas metal arc welding (GMAW) basics, which will help to build their confidence and self-esteem in welding.

Students will create projects that they can bring home.

The camp is limited to 16 youth and held free, thanks to supporting partners.

Snacks and lunch are provided daily.

Parents are required to drop their children off no later than 8:30 a.m. and pick their children up by 4 p.m.

Please send completed application forms to panasiuk@northernlakescollege.ca.