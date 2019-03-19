Mercer responds to smell complaint

Susan Thompson

Express Staff

Widespread social media posts about a particularly bad smell in Peace River on March 6 prompted Mercer Peace River Pulp to issue a public statement.



“To our community, who have always been so good to us at Mercer Peace River Pulp Ltd., we want to apologize for yesterday’s odour, and to see how we can stay connected if there are issues,” the official statement read.



“We read some great posts yesterday on a few different forums and one thing that caught our attention was the ability to contact us directly. We do want you to know that every comment, concern, improvement idea, or opportunity to connect is taken seriously within our organization.”



The statement directed people to contact Mercer directly with complaints at 780-624-7000 and to access the Safety Loss Control Department “Safety and Concerns.”



No cause for the smell was given.



Mercer International Inc. aquired Daishowa-Marubeni International Ltd., Peace River Pulp Division in a $465 million dollar deal on December 10th, 2018.



The name of the company was officially changed in January.