Meet the junior and senior volleyball teams of Ecole Heritage September 19, 2018 · by Admin2015 · 0 Pictured above is the junior girls' team. In front, left-right, are Danika Aubin, Mia Maisonneuve, Tenille Guérette, Brooke Lambert and Nadia Lavoie. In back, left-right, are Zoé Roy, Annick Aubin, Meera Sylvain, Chelsea Fischer and Entraineure Nicole Walisser. Pictured above is the senior boys' volleyball team. In front, left-right, are Mathieu Maisonneuve, Alexandre Laforest, Éric Lavoie, Eric Dentinger and Blake Lambert. In back, left-right, are Entraineur James Bazan-Lindsay, Maxime Maisonneuve, Mathew Fischer, Adrien Houle, Kelly Dion and Tommy Yaremko. Pictured above is the senior girls' team. In front, left-right, are Émilie Aubin, Trista Boissonneault, Tyler Maure, Nadia Sylvain, Zoé Tardif, Anique Tardif, Amber Labrecque. In back, left-right, are Entraineur Jean-Pierre Lavoie, Hannah Dion, Amber Guérette, Gabrielle Velie, Veronica Jacob. Not shown is Ashley Mussio. Pictured above is the Ecole Heritage golf team. Left-right are Trista Boissoneault, Zoe Tardif, Anique Tardiff and Gabrielle Velie. Pictured above is the junior boys' team. In front, left-right, are Zachary Mussio, Antoine Simon, Zachary Aubin, Alix Maisonneuve, Yannick Salaün and Henco Smit. In the back, left-right, are Adrian Smit, Denis Bouchard, Justin Aubin, Dylan Dion, Wyatt Cuthbertson, Samuel Velie and Entraineur Patrick Simon.