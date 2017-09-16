Meet the new teachers at Ecole Routhier

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Ecole Routhier has a new French monitor and three new teachers for the 2017/18 school year.

Some have lived and worked in the Peace Country, while others are from elsewhere. What’s common is their desire to encourage children’s learning.

Anne Marie Dupuis is the French monitor for all the grades.

Dupuis is from Trois Rivieres, Quebec and she worked at a summer camp there, which made her consider a career in teaching.

Dupuis completed a four-year Bachelor of Education in Trois Rivieres and did some teaching at a high school there.

Dupuis loves to work with students and she wants to give them an appreciation for the French language and culture.

Outside of school work, Dupuis enjoys hiking, camping, reading, theatre and exploring other cultures.

Aryn McFaddin teaches Phys Ed for Grades 1-4 and Grade 6.

McFaddin is from Peace River originally and attended Grande Prairie Regional College to complete the University of Alberta’s Teacher Education North program.

Prior to joining Ecole Routhier, McFaddin worked for one year at Holy Family School in Grimshaw, and as a substitute teacher for Peace River School Division and Holy Family Catholic Regional Division for one year.

McFaddin loves teaching sports and playing games with students.

She coached club volleyball for the Grande Prairie Storm and the HFCRD’s junior high volleyball team.

McFaddin is looking forward to getting to know the students at Ecole Routhier.

Laura Wuth teaches the Grade 5E class and Ecole Routhier is her first posting.

At the University of Lethbridge, Wuth obtained her Bachelor of Education and Bachelor of Arts, with a Major in English and a Minor in History.

Wuth is excited about her new role at Ecole Routhier and she wants to participate in the students’ lives and the community.

She enjoys working with children and moved up the ranks in the Girl Guides. She also volunteered at summer camps.

Wuth is originally from Fort St. John, B.C. and loves the northern lifestyle.

Breanne Britt teaches the Grade 4E class.

Britt is originally from Saint John, New Brunswick and she completed a Bachelor of Arts degree in English (Major) and a Minor in History at the University of New Brunswick, St. John Campus, as well as a Bachelor of Education at St. Thomas University in Fredericton.

Her previous experience includes teaching at private schools in Calgary and Airdrie. She likes to work with children and be a mentor to them, and she enjoys learning herself.