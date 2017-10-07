Meet the Georges P. Vanier senior high girls’ and boys’ volleyball teams October 7, 2017 · by Admin2015 · The senior high girls’ volleyball team. In front, from left, are Tiana Emard, Chloe Paradis, Shanele Morin, Kennedy Turcotte and Camille Pele. In the back row, from left, are Jalene Boucher, Shayna Yaremko, Kamdyn Scholl, Kelsey Lefebvre and Coach Dave Morin. Not shown is Kylie Chailler. In the photo above is the senior high boys’ volleyball team. In front, from left, Braydn Heckbert, Alex Rondeau, Chris Key, Brendyn Limoges and Nathan Nolette. In back, from left, are Dorian Adams, Adrien Maisonneuve, Rene Girod, Aidan Charest and Coach Darcy Servant. Not shown is Kyle Leger. Both teams went to the Royal Rumble tournament in Beaverlodge this past weekend. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email