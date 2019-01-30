Medals wins for Glenmary Saints’ junior basketball teams



Mac Olsen

Express Staff

Glenmary Catholic School, Peace River High School and T.A. Norris Middle School in Peace River were busy on January 18 and 19, as their gyms became part of a junior high basketball tournament.



Glenmary hosted the Bob Plowman Invitational and junior boys’ and girls’ teams came from around the region to compete.



“It was quite successful,” says Stephane Gaudreau, vice-principal and coach at Glenmary. “Every team competed to the best of their abilities. The top teams gave their best showing, worthy of good finals.”



Says Coach Cherise Himer, “It was a really big success. It looked like everybody had fun.”



She received a lot of positive feedback as well. The consolation and championship games were played on January 19. Here are the bronze and gold medal game results of that tournament.



. Boys bronze medal game: La Crete Lancers 52, Charles Spencer Mavericks, 47. The Lancers took home the bronze medal.

. Girls bronze medal game: Grande Prairie Composite High School Totems, 48, High Level Public Bears, 28. The Totems took home the bronze medal.

. Boys gold medal game: Glenmary Saints ‘A’ team, 44, High Level Public Bears, 37. The Glenmary team received the gold medal and banner, the Bears took home the silver medal.

. Girls gold medal game: La Crete Lancers 29, Glenmary Saints, 28. The Lancers received the gold medal and banner, the Saints received the silver medal.