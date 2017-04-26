Mead and Greet event to feature honey-themed dining

Mac Olsen

Get your tickets now for the Mead and Greet fine dining event, which will be held at the Centre Chevaliers in Falher on May 13.

Kathryn Joel and Doreen Prei will be your chefs for the evening and they will prepare a four-course, honey-themed dinner, including lamb for the main meal. A key feature of their food preparation and serving is using local ingredients.

“We always work with local farmers and producers to celebrate our region,” says Joel.

“We’re both immigrants to Canada and we’re both very grounded in our communities. We work really hard to celebrate the food that’s grown and produced in our province.”

This event will be a fundraiser for the Honey Festival, slated for June 16-17 in Falher.

“We’re very excited about the opportunity to … help support the Honey Festival and to work with the local produce that’s been offered to us.”

Guests can expect some education form Joel and Prei, as they will prepare and cook the meal in their presence.

“They can expect to learn about the dishes while they’re eating. They’ll be involved in the whole culinary experience.”

Joel and Prei have their own business, Get Cooking, in Edmonton. Here is the background about their origins and culinary experiences.

About Get Cooking

At Get Cooking our motto is “Think Local. Cook Global” since our goal is to inspire Edmontonians to cook with ingredients sourced from local producers and businesses, while exploring flavours and techniques from around the world in their home kitchens.

We host a variety of public and private cooking classes and functions at our studio kitchen, and we also cater parties and events offsite.

You can tune into Doreen’s weekly food column every Thursday at 4:40 p.m. on CBC’s Radio Active with Portia Clark.

For more information, go to their website, at getcookingedmonton.com.

Purchasing tickets

Tickets for the dinner can be purchased at the website, www.thehoneyfestival.ca, or please call (780) 837-1740.

Alternatively, please send an email to enquiries@thehoneyfestival.ca for further information.