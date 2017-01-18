MD 130 Council Notebook – council approves mutual aid agreement for fire protection

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

During their meeting on January 11, the council for the M.D. of Smoky River No. 130 approved the Peace Regional Mutual Aid Agreement.

This agreement, which covers fire protection services, is with the M.D. of Peace, the Town of Peace River, the Village of Berwyn, the Town of Grimshaw, Northern Sunrise County and the County of Northern Lights.

Alberta Community Partnership Grant

Council approved a motion to apply for the Alberta Community Partnership Grant.

It would cover assessment management and a GIS system.

The other partners in the application are the Town of Falher, Town of McLennan, Village of Donnelly and the Village of Girouxville.

Regional fire hall

Council approved the purchase of a security system from MDS, in the amount of $9,082 and will be installed at the new regional fire hall.

See Page 1 of this week’s Express for an update about the status of the new fire hall.

Power line extension approved

Council approved a power line extension for Jacques Cloutier’s property, located at SE 3-79-20-W5M north of Donnelly.

Fire chief’s monthly report

As per fire chief Marcel Maure’s monthly report, Smoky River Fire and Rescue handled 17 calls for service in December 2016.

The calls consisted of: nine medical responses, three monitored alarms, two fires and three motor vehicle collisions.

Also, firefighter recruitment and retention stands at 41 members.

Director of Operations report

Kevin Cymbaluk, the director of operations, gave his report to council.

The M.D. is working with a group to design a new boat launch near Watino. The group has received approval for construction, which could occur next summer.

Gravel maps are being prepared for 2017, which will include an increase in the amount of gravel for market roads, due to the amount of weather the region had in 2016.

Also, the public works department installed a new yard light at the Jean Cote community hall on Jan. 5, for the parking lot.

Agricultural fieldman’s report

Normand Boulet, the ag fieldman for the M.D. of Smoky River, gave his report to council as well.

Boulet noted that the Peace regional agricultural service boards are considering a bylaw to ban Roundup Ready Alfalfa from being used.

This issue will be discussed at the provincial ASB conference in Edmonton during Jan. 24-27.

Boulet will provide an update to council later regarding this issue.

Tenders are being accepted for a new cattle squeeze, as the unit they have now is 10 years old and has to be replaced.

The M.D. has purchased a late model one-ton truck with a cherry picker for $38,000.

It will be used to move heavy rocks, as part of the M.D.’s mowing program.