M.D. of Smoky River No. 130 – council meeting on March 14

Express Staff

Subdivision application approved

Council approved Gerard Bonnamour’s farmstead separation for his property at SE 1-79-22-W5M, located north of Girouxville.

Power line salvages approved

Council approved two power line salvages to be completed by ATCO Electric.

The first is for Allco Enterprises, located at NW 23-74-22-W5M. The second is on Armand Soucy’s land, located at SE 28-79-22-W5M.

Budgets approved for 2017

Council approved the VSI (Veterinary Services Inc.) budget in the amount of $27,900.

The Physician Recruitment Coordinator Position budget was approved in the amount of $27,000 and the M.D.’s share will be $16,735.71.

The Smoky River Regional Economic Development Budget was approved in the amount of $136,000, and the M.D.’s share will be $78,586.20.

Council also approved the Smoky River Regional Airport Authority’s budget in the amount of $146,240, and the M.D.’s share will be $42,379.33.

2017 municipal elections

Council approved the appointment of Karine Picard, the director of corporate services for the M.D., as the returning officer for this year’s municipal’s elections.

Council also approved an advanced poll, which will be held at the M.D. office in Falher on October 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The next council meeting will be at 10 a.m. on April 10.