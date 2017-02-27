M.D. of Smoky River implements new garbage collection process

Tom Henihan

Beginning in mid-March, the M.D. of Smoky River is implementing a new residential waste collection system.

Participation in the new system is mandatory and all residents will be provided with a new garbage cart with a capacity for four standard 66cm x 91cm garbage bags. The truck picks up waste in the carts only, so residents no longer have the option of purchasing extra garbage tags.

The carts display the Smoky River Regional Waste Commission logo and remain the property of the Waste Commission and may not be marked or modified in any way.

Public Works will distribute the carts that also display a serial number that will be assigned to each residence.

In the event of someone moves, the cart must remain with the original house for use by the next occupant.

If theft or vandalism occurs, the Town Office should be notified as quickly as possible and a written complaint may be required to be reviewed by the Waste Commission.

Carts damaged by the collection truck will be repaired or replaced free of charge.

The resident is responsible for purchasing a new cart in cases of damage due to abuse or neglect. Only assigned carts are eligible for pickup.

When placed for collection, the cart’s wheels should be set against the curb with a one-meter (3ft) space remaining on either side with no vehicles, utility poles, fire hydrants etc to obstruct pickup.

If there is no curb, the arrows on the top of the cart should point towards the road.

To avoid spills that can attract birds and animals, the lid must close on the cart and overfilled carts will not be collected.

While the truck will not empty overfilled carts, the carts should not be packed too tightly as garbage must fall freely when tipped into the truck.

During winter, the carts should be placed as close as possible to the edge of the roadway and residents should be mindful of blocking traffic and placing the bin on flat ground.

Following collection, residents are responsible for moving the carts back onto their property.

The carts are not to be used for recycling and hazardous items such as aerosol cans, propane tanks, animal carcasses, biohazard items, small appliances, electronics or hot ashes should not be place in the bins.

Animal waste, dust, powders, grass clippings must be in fastened bags. The collection truck compacts the waste so it is important that no hazardous materials are placed in the cart. The truck is equipped with a camera allowing the driver to see what kind of waste is being dumped.

Garbage pickup schedule will remain unchanged.

However, as the collection truck is equipped with a mechanical arm to pick up the carts, due to inadequate clearance back alley pickup is no longer available.

McLennan residents living along the Highway, should place their carts on the sidewalk or boulevard, whichever is closer to the curb, by 8am on Wednesdays.