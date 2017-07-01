M.D. council gives first reading to road closure bylaw for the Hamlet of Guy

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

During their meeting on June 14, the council for the M.D. of Smoky River No. 130 gave first reading to Bylaw No. 17-894, for a road closure in the Hamlet of Guy.

A public hearing will be held during their next meeting on July 10.

Subdivision and power line extension approvals

Council approved a subdivision application for NE 32-77-22-W5M, for a farmstead separation southwest of Girouxville, for Richard and Vivianne Aubin.

Council approved a power line extension for NE 33-75-21-W5M, for Minarovich Farms Ltd. west of Guy. Council also approved a power line extension for LSD 9-3-76-21-W5M, for Drakkar Energy Ltd., west of Guy.

Council also amended a power line extension for LSD 16-8-79-22 W5M, located northwest of Girouxville, for ATCO Electric.

One-year extension with Compass Assessment

Council approved a one-year extension agreement with Compass Assessment Consultation.

This was done because the M.D. is waiting for the provincial government to finalize the designated industrial property assessments.

Gravel request approved

Council approved the McLennan Leisure and Recreation Society’s request for 150 cubic metres of gravel. It will be provided as a donation for their walking trails.

Normand Boulet’s report

The M.D.’s shelter belt seedling sales amounted to 12,500 for 2017.

Most customers are very happy with them and orders for next year start on July 5, said Normand Boulet, the ag fieldman for the M.D.

Seedling sales included lodge pole pine, white spruce and Siberian larch.

The M.D.’s ditch mowing program has started and will go on throughout the summer.

Also, changes are coming for the Veterinary Services Inc. program effective January 1, 2018. The costs were becoming too high, he says.

Council has approved a program policy whereby livestock producers will be allowed to make claims to a maximum of $2,500.

The M.D. will contact all users and enter into new agreements with them.

Boulet says to look for an article about this issue in the near future.

Kevin Cymbaluk’s report

Kevin Cymbaluk, the director of operations, gave his report to council as well.

Cymbaluk says Public Works is continuing the redevelopment of the northeast part of the Hamlet of Guy for a road closure, new subdivisions and the construction of an interceptor ditch.

Two MSI projects are under way. One is for Range Road 203, south of Highway 679 and the other is a bridge-size culvert on Township Road 796, near Lac Magloire.

Public Works is also finishing a ditch cleanout and approach locations on Range Road 213A, north of Falher.