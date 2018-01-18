M.D. council approves purchase of licence for GIS/asset management



During their meeting on Jan. 10, the council for the M.D. of Smoky River No. 130 approved the purchase of a three-year licence for ESRI small government GIS/asset management reporting.



The M.D. will pay $17,400 each year for the licence. The M.D., along with the four other municipalities, has been applying jointly with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities for money to develop asset management information systems.

Canada Summer Jobs application, STEP application



Council approved a motion to apply for funding for two positions under the federal government’s Canada Summer Jobs program.



Council also passed a separate motion to apply for funding under the provincial government’s Summer Temporary Employment Program.

Letter of support



Council passed a motion for the M.D. to provide a letter of support to the McLennan Parks and Recreation Board for their Community Facility Enhancement Program grant with Alberta Culture and Tourism.

Firefighter breathing equipment purchase approved



Council approved the purchase of replacement Self Contained Breathing Apparatus equipment for Smoky River Fire and Rescue, in the amount of $184,510.



Fire Chief Marcel Maure made the request to council for the purchase.

Subdivision application approved



Council approved a farmstead separation for Jean and Judith Fortier, for their land located at SE 29-74-21-W5M, located in the Whitemud area.

MP Arnold Viersen meets council



Arnold Viersen, the Conservative Member of Parliament for Peace River-Westlock, was a delegate at meeting.



Viersen highlighted issues the federal government is dealing with, and that the provincial and municipal governments will have to deal with as well, such as marijuana legalization and enforcement.



Reeve Robert Brochu brought up the issue that federal grants aren’t available for water co-ops and some residents need the money to get connected.



Viersen has been holding meetings with councils as part of his trip through the constituency.