McLennan’s Heritage House Strawberry Tea

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The Heritage House Society’s Sunday Strawberry Tea, a by-donation fundraising event was held at St. Paul’s Heritage House in McLennan on July 23.

The event had a particularly large turnout with church members and friends of the society coming from High Prairie to McLennan to enjoy the afternoon occasion.

The Sunday afternoon tea, was a great social get-together for those who attended, which included kids, teenagers and adults who enjoyed juice, tea, coffee and of course strawberry deserts baked by Norma Sobolewski.

On occasions such as the Strawberry Tea event, all visitors have an opportunity to tour the 85-year-old St. Paul’s Anglican Church and Heritage House, meticulously restored and furnished appropriate to the 1930s period.