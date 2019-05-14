McLennan’s Heritage House Society opens its annual garage sale

St. Paul’s Heritage House Society summer-long garage sale at the Royal Canadian Legion in McLennan is open from 1pm to 5pm Tuesday to Sunday until the end of July.

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

St.Paul’s Heritage House Society, a group responsible for the restoration and ongoing maintenance of the Manse House and St. Paul’s Anglican Church, has opened its annual summer-long garage sale at the Royal Canadian Legion Hall on Highway 2 in McLennan.



The society hosts a number of annual events at Heritage House, usually themed to coincide with the seasons such as Spring Tea or the Christmas in November event.



The Sunday tea events, along with serving tea, coffee and confectionary also offer visitors an opportunity to tour of Heritage House and St. Paul’s Anglican Church. Apart from the Sunday tea events, the primary source of funding for the restoration and upkeep of Heritage House and St. Paul’s Church is the summer-long garage sale, which the society has held at the Legion Hall in McLennan, since 1999.



It is remarkable that the restoration of St. Paul’s Heritage House from a derelict site slated for demolition to a meticulously restored house and church from the early 1900s, has been accomplished, with the exception of a few grants, primarily through donations and fundraising.



The Garage Sale opens from 1pm to 5pm Tuesday to Sunday and will remain in operation until the end of July.



The Heritage House garage sale is always accepting donated items so it is worth dropping in regularly to check out what is on offer.