McLennan’s Canada Day 150th anniversary celebration a great community event

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

McLennan’s Canada 150 celebration organized by Kimiwan Birdwalk, McLennan Railway Museum, Royal Purple and McLennan Home Hardware offered good food and refreshments and a full schedule of events beginning with the flag raising ceremony at 11am.

Constable Allan Paterson and Constable Guy Girard-Lallemand dressed in formal RCMP regalia participated in the flag raising ceremony with Megan McNeil accompanying on trumpet.

McLennan member of Council, Garry Fisher was the MC for the day’s celebrations and he began by thanking everyone who participated in organizing the event, including McLennan Home Hardware who shared their 25th anniversary by donating the prizes for the scavenger hunt, providing helium balloons and the Pink Panther photo booth.

Face painting and tattoos, special Canada Day 150 cake, and an abundance of hotdogs and refreshments were available.

The musical entertainment was a cornerstone of the day’s celebrations. Provided by Rewind a local, four-piece band with Natalie Lepage as lead singer, Dave Audet on lead guitar, Norm Audet on bass with drummer Spencer Edmonson and Randy Milton engineering sound.

Although Rewind played a long session, from 1pm to approximately 3.45pm their excellent renditions of 50s, 60s and 70s rock and country music never wavered in energy, keeping everyone entertained from start to finish.

The entire event was a great celebration, and the Birdwalk and Railway Museum provided an ideal venue with an exciting location for the kids’ scavenger hunt.

The Kimiwan Birdwalk and the Railway Museum wish to acknowledge the help they received and express their gratitude to all the people and organizations who contributed to making McLennan Canada Day celebration a success.