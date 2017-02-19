McLennan youth sports program and mixed adult basketball on Sunday evenings extremely popular

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Among other successful initiatives such as the McLennan Fitness Centre and twice a week pond hockey at H.W. Fish Arena, McLennan Parks and Recreation Society hosts youth mixed sports lowed and adult basketball at École Providence gym on Sunday evenings.

“Our Sunday night adult basketball league and youth sports league are going strong,” says McLennan Parks and Recreation Board president Marie-Anne Jones.

Under-16 youth can show up at École Providence School Gymnasium from 4pm to 6pm for volleyball, floor hockey, badminton or basketball.

The youth sports program is looking for adult volunteers to help Sunday evenings, as the program is increasingly popular with youth in the community.

Even volunteering one Sunday a month or alternating with other volunteers would be helpful and appreciated.

At present, it often falls on the same volunteer to supervise each Sunday for the entire two hours, so more volunteers.

Additional volunteers are urgently needed to ensure the continuing success and the possibility of extending the youth program.

“The youth would really like to stay and play longer or start earlier, but in order for that to happen we simply need more volunteers,” says Jones.

“All a volunteer needs to do if they are interested is get a criminal record check and bring it to me.”

Teens age 16 and older are welcome to join in the adult Basketball League, which takes place from 6pm to 9pm immediately following the youth program at the École Providence Gym.

The Sunday youth and adult mixed sports are free of charge and people can just show up, as no pre-registration is necessary.

However, participants in both categories must sign in and sign the waiver forms every Sunday.

As a result of the Joint Use Agreement between Holy Family Catholic School Division and the Town of McLennan, McLennan Parks and Recreation Board are able to offer such varied sports and fitness programming.

McLennan Parks and Recreation Board encourages everyone in the community from young people to seniors to lead a more active lifestyle.