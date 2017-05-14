McLennan United Church holds stew supper fundraiser April 30

Tom Henihan

There was a large turnout for McLennan United Church stew supper by donation fundraiser from 5pm to 7pm on Sunday April 30.

While the money raised from the event goes to the Church’s general funds the supper is always a welcome opportunity for members of the United Church and people from the community in general to meet and dine together.

The McLennan church, which has approximately 20 families on its roll works with the High Prairie United Church as part of the same pastoral charge.

The United Church is located on 2nd Avenue North West in McLennan.