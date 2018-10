Mac Olsen

Express Staff

The H.W. Fish Arena was the site for the McLennan Trade & Rec Fair on Sept. 22.



The event was held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day.



The McLennan & District Chamber of Commerce hosted the event vendors of all kinds were there with their wares and services.



These included the McLennan Municipal Library, Hicks Honey Family Farm, the McLennan Leisure & Recreation Society, and the McLennan Home Hardware Building Centre.