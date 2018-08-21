Third annual McLennan Trade and Recreation Fair happens September 22



Tom Henihan

Express Staff

The third annual McLennan and District Chamber of Commerce, Trade and Recreation Fair takes place at the H.W. Fish Arena in McLennan from 10am to 5pm on Saturday September 22.



The Trade and Recreation Fair is free to visitors and presents an extensive variety of commodities, community organizations and services.



In the three years since its establishment, the McLennan Trade and Recreation Fair is growing in popularity with visitors, exhibitors and vendors.



Last year’s event had 66 vendors, up from the previous year, and this September’s trade fair is expected to have participants well in excess of last year’s number.



Recreation and Trade Fair organizers strategically place vendors selling similar products at different locations on the floor as opposed to being adjacent to one another.



While the decisive outlay ensures vendors are dispersed to their best advantage it also encourages those attending the fair to visit every booth.



On the day prior to the event, exhibitors and vendors can access the H.W. Fish Arena to set up on September 21 from 5 pm to 9 pm and from 8 am to 10 am on September 22.



Security will be on sight overnight on September 21.



The McLennan and District Chamber of Commerce, Trade and Recreation Fair provides evidence of the diverse economy of the region as virtually all booths represent businesses and service providers from the Peace River Region, including Valleyview, High Prairie, the Smoky River area and the Town of Peace River.



There will also be a strong representation of many home based businesses that offer merchandise including sports and recreation products, opportunities and services, metal and woodcrafts, jewelry, fashion, personal care products, food, spices and other condiments.



There will also be general items for the home and family and community organizations and groups will also be present.



These organizations include municipal libraries, FCSS, McLennan Recreation Society, McLennan Leisure and Tourism Society, The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 153, St. Paul’s Heritage House Society, Royal Purple and Smoky River Historical and Genealogical Society located in Donnelly.



There is a full service food booth on-site for all attendees with hot food, snacks, coffee and refreshments.



The food booth is run on behalf of the Royal Canadian Legion.



With approximately a month to go before the event, the organizers are still accepting applications from exhibitors and vendors.



For more information contact Keren Moore at mcltraderecfair@gmail.com or call 587-337-0024.