McLennan Trade and Recreation Fair, September 23

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The McLennan and District Chamber of Commerce, Trade and Recreation Fair 2017 will take place at the H.W. Fish Arena in McLennan on Saturday, September 23 from 10am to 5pm.

This year’s fair will feature seventy-four booths up from approximately 55 vendors at the inaugural Trade and Recreation Fair last year.

Among the extensive array of goods, services, creative talent and novelty presented at the fair are recreational vehicles, home décor, finance and investment, insurance retail, service groups, artists and artisans, jewellery, fashion, cosmetics, gourmet and cooking .

A number of artists and authors have alos signed up.

An entertainment area for kids will be available, a food booth will be open to those attending the fair and bagged lunches will be provided to vendors.

Alberta Conservation is bringing in its new “Report A Poacher” trailer as an educational exhibit where kids, first time hunters and anglers and experienced outdoors people can gain a better understanding of the regulations and what their responsibilities are.

The “Report a Poacher” trailer is geared towards emphasizing responsible behaviour when hunting and fishing and to encourage best practices.

The Trade and Recreation Fair is free to visitors and offers an excellent opportunity for shopping as an extensive variety of practical, decorative and novel items will be available.

It is also an opportunity to discover some unique gifts and get out ahead of the Christmas rush. Vendors wishing to participate in the fair can register at mcltraderecfair@gmail.com

The McLennan and District Chamber of Commerce are highlighting recreation in regards to the Trade and Recreation Fair.

The Chamber’s mission is to build “a strong business community in McLennan and area through promotion of local business, awareness of membership benefits and advocacy on behalf of the membership.”