The McLennan RCMP Detachment seeks help to recover stolen truck

RCMP

News release

On February 28, the McLennan RCMP Detachment received a stolen vehicle complaint.

A 1996 green pickup truck was parked at a rural residence in the Municipal District of Smoky River, north of Falher.

The vehicle was stolen around 3 a.m. on February 28, with four firearms inside. It has an Alberta license plate, 04N614.

The RCMP would like to remind the public to remove valuables from your vehicles while you are away from them.

To discourage theft, please lock the doors of unoccupied vehicles and ensure you remove the keys to ignition from the vehicles.

The RCMP will continue to patrol the local communities in the evenings and overnight hours, to discourage property thefts and in an effort to increase public safety.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information about the stolen vehicle to contact them (780) 324-3086, or other police agency.

Alternatively, you can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or go to their website at www.crimestoppers.ab.ca.

The other method is text messaging. In northern Alberta, use TIP 205. The tipster texts their message to CRIMES (274637).

Crime Stoppers is a charitable not-for-profit organization that allows tipsters to anonymously report informationa bout crimes or suspicious behaviour through calling, texting or submitting online.

Information that leads to an arrest is eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Crime Stoppers relies entirely on individual and business support for donations.