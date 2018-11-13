McLennan RCMP seek public assistance to locate 29 year old Jack Dillon Ward

RCMP
News release
McLennan, Alberta – McLennan RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 29-year-old Jack Dillon Ward. Jack was last seen on Nov. 10, 2018 at approximately 9:30 p.m., travelling on a ATV near secondary Highway 679 in the area of Winagami Lake. He may have been travelling to the Hamlet of Grouard and RCMP wish to verify his well-being.
Jack Dillon Ward is described as:
- Indigenous
- 5’6” tall
- 176 pounds
- Black hair – shaved on sides
- Brown eyes
- Wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, work boots and red/white moto-cross helmet
If you have been in contact with Jack Dillon Ward or have information on his whereabouts, please contact the McLennan RCMP at 780-324-3086.