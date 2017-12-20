McLennan RCMP investigate armed robbery

RCMP

Falher, Alberta – McLennan RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a male suspect after a local business was robbed yesterday evening.

On December 19, 2017 at approximately 10:00 p.m., a lone male entered a business in the town of Falher and approached the victim at the cash register. The suspect pointed a firearm and demanded cash.

An undisclosed amount of cash was turned over and the suspect fled south on foot from the business. The victim was not injured.

This incident is currently under investigation and McLennan RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance to review the surveillance photos and attempt to identify the suspect.

If you have information about this incident, please call the McLennan RCMP at 780-324-3086. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).