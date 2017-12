RCMP

News release

McLennan RCMP have arrested a male suspect and laid charges after a business was robbed in the town of Falher on December 19, 2017.

David Neufeld (31) of Tillsonburg, Ontario has been charged two Criminal Code offences; Robbery and Disguise with intent. He has been remanded into custody is due in Falher Provincial Court on January 4, 2018.

As this matter is before the courts no further information will be provided.