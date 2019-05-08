McLennan RCMP execute a search warrant – male arrested

Express Staff

On April 5, 2019, McLennan RCMP executed a search warrant at a rural residence near Tangent.



As a result, a significant amount illicit cannabis, cannabis by products, along with hydroponics equipment was seized.



· 1500 g of dried Cannabis

· 40 g of shatter

· 18 g of hash oil

· 146 g of CBD powder

· Edibles

· 514 g of cannabis seeds



Luke Anthony Onufer, 37-years-old has been charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking, production of cannabis, along with unauthorized possession of a firearm.



Onufer has been released from custody and his next court appearance is set for June 6, 2019 in Falher Provincial Court.



