McLennan RCMP conduct search for overdue rafters – Little Smoky River

McLennan, Alberta – On July 26, 2017 McLennan RCMP responded to a report of overdue rafters on the Little Smoky River. The group of rafters, equipped with only tubes left the Alder Ridge Bridge around 5:30 p.m. The group did not make there designated pick up location later in the evening. RCMP immediately initiated search and rescue efforts. The group were able to leave the river, locate a farm house nearby and were unharmed but cold and frightened.

McLennan RCMP would like to remind those who wish to tube or float the local rivers on their own to take extra steps and be prepared for the journey:

Know the area, review maps and understand how long your journey will take

Notify a responsible person where you are going, who you are with, and the route you plan on taking

Dress appropriately for the weather, including use of a wet suit when necessary

Wear a life jacket

Avoid consuming alcohol

Bring a cell phone and store it properly for the conditions

Visitors and residents of the area are encouraged to enjoy the area for a variety of outdoor activities in a safe and responsible manner.