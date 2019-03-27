McLennan Council Notebook – March 11 2019

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

McLennan Municipal Library – Safety & Use Bylaw

Councillor Delaurier motioned to approve the Library Safetyand Use Bylaw as presented by the Town of McLennan Library Board.

Urban Chickens

Council received another request for urban chickens from a property owner with one acre of land within the town. Council is considering the request and has asked for input from the property owners neighbours. Council will decide whether to amend the Animal Control Bylaw at the April 8 Council meeting.

Northern Lakes College Smoky River Campus

Council received a letter informing it that the Northern Lakes College in McLennan will become a CAP site as of July 1, 2019. The campus will remain open but the change in designation will result in reduced hours of service available to the community and there will no longer be an instructor on site.

In the future, should the enrollment increase NLC would consider returning the campus to full service.

Smoky River Regional Fire Department

Fire Fire Chief Marcel Maure attended the Council to present 2018 stats and discuss the short-term strategic priorities for the fire department. Currently the department has 28 members and he would like to see that number increase to 40. Anyone interested in joining the Fire Department can call Marcel at 780-837-0911.

RCMP Sgt. Mark Hall

Sgt. Hall presented to Council the detachment stats over the past few years. This year the department is to focus on crime reduction and driving offences.