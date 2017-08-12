McLennan Library summer programs are extremely popular

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Lindsay Wells, coordinator of the McLennan Library summer programs says that so far the library has been busy through the summer season with its line up of popular programs including the TD Summer Reading Club, Parents and Tot Time, Coding Class and Computer Fun, Little Bits Electronics, and Board Game Café .

“We’ve had a really successful summer,” says Wells.

“The Little Bits Electronics has been popular this year the same as last year and the Summer Reading Club is always really popular.”

Little Bits Electronic Class for ages 8 to 17 continues on Thursdays from 1.30 to 3.30 until August 24.

The TD Summer Reading Club 2017 had Canada as its theme this year to mark the Canada 150 anniversary celebrations.

The Wednesday afternoon 1:30 to 3:00pm reading club for kids ages 6 to 12, offers various fun activities including crafts, storytelling and reading rewards, and the club runs until August 23.

“The Board Game Café has been drawing older people, adults and not so much younger crowd but it has been really successful too,” says Wells.

“Jessie has been really good at leading that one.”

Jessie Benoit, the McLennan Library summer manager has been overseeing the general running of the library and says that along with the extensive programs the library has been busy with visitors and regular patrons using the services and resources.

Lindsay Wells will continue to work at McLennan Library until August 31 before returning to Medicine Hat College to continue her studies in Education.

Jessie Benoit anticipates returning to continue his Education and Science combined studies at the French Campus of the University of Alberta, a few days earlier, on August 28.