McLennan Library celebrates Canada’s 150th by offering free one-year memberships

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

McLennan Municipal Library is marking Canada’s 150th Birthday in the spirit of generosity by offering new and existing patrons free memberships through 2017.

For library members whose memberships came due in late 2016, those members can get next year’s membership free but must apply before December 31, 2017.

To receive the free membership existing memberships must be in good standing.

A number of libraries in the province are also offering free memberships for 2017 including libraries in the Peace Region such as Grande Prairie and Sexsmith.

Though it is still a ways off, McLennan Library is planning another 2017 celebratory event scheduled for some time in September when a theatre group will come to McLennan, bringing to life regional stories and local historical figures.

“Live History” is an Ontario based theatre company that performs across Canada doing interactive presentations on the local history of the regions it visits.

Part of the interactive performance is having the audience resolve an pressing matter written into a well-researched and customized script.

The library is also holding its Little Bits Electronics program on Mondays March 6 and March 20 from 3.30 to 5.15pm. The slightly extended schedule is to accommodate kids bussing from school in Falher and Donnelly who are welcome to join the program while it is in session.

The electronics program for kids 8 to 12 years old is free but parents are asked to register their children on the McLennan Library Facebook page or by calling 780-324-3767.

McLennan Library is also running its “Food for Fines” drive through the month of February, allowing patrons to donate food items to the regional food bank in lieu of paying library fines.