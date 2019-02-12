McLennan Family Day celebrations



Tom Henihan

Express Staff

On Sunday February 17, “the best of times will be found among friends and family” at McLennan’s Family Day celebrations.



The event will begin at noon with registration for the “Frosty Family Fun Run and Walk” in the Elks Hall and the Hall will open for the day’s events at 2.30pm.



Families and friends can also drop by the H.W. Fish Arena for the Family Day Skate, from 2pm to 3pm.



The always popular and fun, Family prize bingo takes place from 3pm to 4.30pm and hot chocolate, coffee, juice and popcorn will be available from 3pm to 6pm, with free hotdogs served from 4.30pm to 6pm.



Those wishing to play bingo should be prompt, as the event is always well attended with kids and adults vying to win one of the many prizes.



Always a huge attraction for kids, the Family Day sleigh rides will follow a route along the lakeshore from 5pm to 7pm and the bonfire begins at 5pm also at the lakeshore.



An exciting spe ctacle and a great favorite for young and old is fireworks display, taking place shortly after dark at 7.30pm.



The Weather Network’s forecast f is a daytime high of minus-14 and a nighttime low of minus-24 for February 17, so people should be mindful to dress appropriately.



McLennan Parks and Recreation Board who are one of its sponsors organize the Family Day celebrations. Other sponsors are The Royal Purple, Town of McLennan, Dan the Stickman and McLennan Trade and Recreation Fair.