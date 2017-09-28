McLennan Council Notebook – September 11, 2017

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

Business License Fees

On a motion by Councillor Leo Giroux, Council approved, effective January 1 2018, to provide the McLennan & District Chamber of Commerce 75% of the business license fees that the Town collects.

ATCO Gas & Pipelines Ltd. 2018 Franchise Fee

Council approved a motion by Dwayne Stout to retain the ATCO Gas & Pipelines franchise fee at the same as last year for the Town of McLennan.

Assessment Error

Council approved to reimburse a resident $885.44 for an overpayment on their property taxes due to a property assessment error. Over the past four years, the assessment of the residence’s house was 200sqft in excess of the actual square footage of the home.

Tax Auction

Council set the reserve bids for the tax auction to be held on November 10, 2017.

Legal Description of Parcel Reserve Bid

Plan 8355ET, Block 22, Lot 18 $32,000

Plan 1394EU, Block 4, Lots 3 & 4 $10,000

Plan 1394EU, Block 3, Lot 9 $6,000

Plan 7621542, Block 33, Lot 4 $9,000

October Council Meeting

Due to the Thanksgiving Holiday, the next regular Council meeting will be held Tuesday, October 10th.