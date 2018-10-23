Town of McLennan Council Notebook – October 9, 2018

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

Physician Recruitment Coordinator

Council approved the 2019 proposed ‘Physician Recruitment Coordinator’ as presented and to provide its requisite share of $3,171.59.

CARES Grant

Council motioned to provide a letter of support for the Community and Regional Economic Support (CARES) application to further broadband studies in the region.

Alberta Community Partnership

Council also approved to submit an ACP Grant application to promote broadband studies in the region.

Physician House

The surplus funds from the sale of the physician’s house will be allocated to a reserve account specifically for physician housing.

Community Resource Centre

A letter of support was provided to the Falher Regional Intermunicipal Library Board to rebid the contract for the Career Resource Centre (CRC) as their current CRC contract expires in 2019.

Alberta Transportation

Council met with Alberta Transportation ‘Maintenance Contract Inspector’ Bruce Henderson, to discuss winter road maintenance on Highway 2 between McLennan and Donnelly. Last year, several residents complained to the Town of McLennan, and to address their concerns, meetings were set up between LaPrairie Group and Alberta Transportation. Mr. Henderson indicated to Council that the road maintenance will improve this year and he explained to Council how road maintenance priority is determined. He also discussed the updated 511 app that is available for people to track snow plows and road conditions.