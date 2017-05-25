McLennan Council Notebook – May 8, 2017

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Weed Inspectors

On a motion by Councillor Gary Fisher, Council appointed as Inspectors under Section 7 of the Weed Control Act and Section 10 of the Agricultural Pests Act of Alberta for 2017, the individuals the M.D. of Smoky River No. 130 appointed, effective to the end of 2017: Normand Boulet, Raymond Rey, David Skinner and Phillippe Fournier.

Council chose to appoint Darcy Tokarz, Denis Pele, Fern Doucet, Andre Lussier and Lucien Houle to the appeal committee under Section 19(1) of the Weed Control Act, and under Section 14(5) of the Agricultural Pest Act.

St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery

Earlier this year Council approved a donation of $3,000 to assist with the maintenance of the Catholic Cemetery this summer. Council made a proposal to the committee of to sign full care, control and title over to the Town. The St. John the Baptist Cathedral Parish met to discuss the proposal and asked to meet with the Town to discuss how to proceed. Council has authorized CAO Lorraine Willier to meet with representatives of the parish to discuss the plan of signing full care, control and title of the Catholic Cemetery to the Town of McLennan.

McLennan Leisure & Recreation

Council tabled a Leisure and Recreation Society request for permission to link the walkway to the birdwalk trails until further information is received on the exact location of the walkway.

Smoky River Regional Economic Development

Council approved a motion to withdraw from the Smoky River Regional Economic Development Board effective for January 1, 2018.

Compass Assessment Consultants Inc.

On a motion by Councillor Margaret Jacob, Council approved to extend the agreement to include the 2018 assessment year.

2017 Operating and Capital Budget

The operating and capital budget were approved. Capital projects include some manhole restoration, the completion of the south side road rehabilitation, the purchase of a new tractor and cutter to assist with maintaining the lakeshore cut, and some street paving.

Tax Bylaw

The property tax bylaw was approved with a one mill increase in the mill rate. The revenue generated from the increase in the mill rate will assist with the cost of capital projects. Depending on individual property assessments, ratepayers may or may not see an increase in their property tax bill.