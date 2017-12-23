McLennan Council Notebook, December 11, 2017

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Smoky River FCSS



On a motion by Councillor Sue Delaurier, Council approved to participate in the 2018 FCSS program, providing a financial contribution of $7,338.25

Smoky River Express



Councillor Dwayne Stout motioned that the Town continue to pay the Smoky River Express subscription for the residential taxpayers of the Town of McLennan. The annual subscription rate will increase from the current $3,105 to $4,554 effective January 1, 2018.

Smoky River Economic Development



On a motion by Councillor Dwayne Stout, Council rescinded a previous motion to withdraw from Smoky River Economic Development made earlier this year. The Town of McLennan will continue to be part of Economic Development with the Town providing an estimated financial contribution of $14,160 for 2018.

McLennan Local Recreation Board



Council approved a motion by Mayor Michele Fournier to offer a letter of support to the McLennan Local Recreation Board for an outdoor multi-sport facility and to provide the requested $15,000 contribution towards the project.

Garbage & Recycling Fees



Residents of the Town of McLennan will see a rate increase on their utility bill in 2018. Recycling Fees will increase $0.05 a month per household so the service is cost-recovery and not taxpayer subsidized. Waste collection fees will increase to $4.25 per month, an increase that is also cost-recovery, keeping in line with the rate increase from the Waste Commission and the cost for the annual tidy town event held in May.

January 2018 Council Meeting



Council approved changing the January Council meeting from January 8 to January 11 to begin at the regular time of 7pm.