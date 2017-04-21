Town of McLennan Council Notebook April 10, 2017

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Spring Clean-up/Tidy Town

The annual spring clean-up for the residents of McLennan will be held May 6 to May 14. Residents will be required to sign in prior to disposing of their waste. The annual Tidy Town will be held in conjunction with the spring clean-up on May 13.

All residents are invited to come out to assist cleaning up the public areas such as the parks and the lake hill. Residents are asked to also assist by cleaning around their block prior to the Tidy Town date of May 13th.

Smoky River Regional Airport

McLennan Town Council has approved the proposed 2017 Smoky River Regional Airport Commission budget and has agreed to provide the requested $14,685.08 for the operation of the airport near Donnelly.

McLennan Municipal Library

Council approved to renew the Terms of Office for Clair Tanguay and Ursula Valiquette on the McLennan Municipal Library Board for a three year term expiring in April 2020.

Campground Mobile Home

Council accepted the highest tender of $18,000 submitted by Permalta Ltd. for the mobile home at the Kimiwan Campground.

Smoky River Regional Golf Course

Council approved purchasing a community membership for the Smoky River Regional Golf Course for $5,000. Each household in the Town of McLennan will be entitled to one 2017 golf club membership.

McLennan residents can obtain their membership card from the Town Office commencing May 1.

Census

The Town of McLennan will be conducting a new census count beginning in May. A census enumerator will be going door to door asking how many people reside in each household.

It is important that we have a correct census count for potential developers and the numbers also affect the Town of McLennan’s grant funding for the next five years.

The lower our population the lower the grant funding received. Smoky River Economic Development has agreed to assist by paying 75 per cent of the cost to do a new Census.

PREDA

Council has approved renewing the Peace Region Economic Development Alliance (PREDA) membership for another year at a cost of $560.80. Councillor Eckhard Christen has been appointed as the town representative to the PREDA board.

Smoky River Community Transportation Program

On a motion by Councillor John Nairn, Council approved to provide $3,200 to the Smoky River Community Transportation Program to assist with the operation cost of the bus and van.

MMSA Subdivision Application

Council approved a subdivision application for a boundary adjustment on Pt. NE29 – 77- 19-W5M.