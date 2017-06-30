Town of McLennan, Capital Projects road construction to begin July 3

Tom Henihan

The Town of McLennan has a number of road construction projects planned for this July.

The streets scheduled for construction are Railway Avenue, 1st Street N.E, and 1st Avenue N.W. from the corner of ATB Financial to the corner of Providence School grounds.

If the weather cooperates, the project, funded with MSI Capital funds, will begin on July 3.

Ruel Bros. Contracting, a divison of E Construction Ltd., will carry out the construction and they anticipate that with six-day workweeks the project will take a month to complete.

Also, in conjunction with the re-construction of the parking lot in the town centre, two blocks of sidewalk beginning at the highway on the west side of Centre Street, will be replaced. The town replaced the sidewalk on the east side of Centre Street a few years ago.

Work on the parking lot re-construction should start shortly but an exact date has yet to be confirmed.

Roadwork, started last fall on the south side of the railway tracks but put on hold due to the weather, will also recommence on July 3 and be completed this summer.

That contract, awarded to LADAK Services Ltd. last year involves putting down a cold mix application to some roads on the south side and a portion of 5th Avenue N.E. in the mobile home park and the street behind the H.W. Fish Arena.