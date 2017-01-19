Town of McLennan and Smoky River Golf Society will join forces for a fun filled, volunteer appreciation night

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Smoky River Regional Golf Society is staging a comedy night in conjunction with the Town of McLennan Volunteer Appreciation Night, at the Elks Hall, Saturday, January 28.

As a token of its gratitude, the Town of McLennan organizes an annual Volunteer Appreciation night supper.

The event, normally held before Christmas, is to acknowledge the contribution of volunteers and to thank them for the time and effort they devote to the community.

Since 1989, through nominations by their peers, the Town has recognized an outstanding volunteer at the annual event and during the evening, in recognition of their commitment that volunteer is presented with the Volunteer of the Year award.

Apart from the event happening a little later this year, another change to the venue is the Smoky River Regional Golf Society’s comedy night with two comedians, Sean Lecomber, and Matt Foster taking to the stage following the awards presentation.

Sean Lecomber, a comedian based in Edmonton who won the 2007 Just for Laughs homegrown best new comic award is the evening’s headliner.

Lecomber has also performed on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno, the Just for Laughs festival and on the CBC’s “The Debaters.”

He recently filmed his own one-hour special on the comedy network, which will air sometime this year. His act is also featured on CBC Radio’s “The best of so you think you’re funny?”

Along with being a hit with audiences, it is testament to his comedic skills that fellow comedians also watch Lecomber’s act closely.

His comedy style uses storytelling and wordplay rather than the more explicit, frenetic style of many present-day comedians.

Lecomber draws from a wide variety of topics and experiences telling the kinds of jokes that are extremely funny and memorable.

The MC for the evening is Matt Foster, a professional drummer turned comedian.

With over fifteen years of experience performing for thousands of people every night on cruise ships, Foster is truly in his element doing standup on stage.

Foster quickly established himself as an exceedingly funny comedian while performing across Canada.

With his hilarious observations, anecdotes and clever writing that never fails to hit the mark, Foster is a regular crowd favourite.

The menu for Volunteer Appreciation Night is a full course meal consisting of roast beef, mash potatoes, gravy, mixed veggies, boneless chicken thighs in sauce, fired rice, a choice of two salads and cherry delight for dessert.

Sponsored by The Town of McLennan with entertainment and supper provided by Smoky River Regional Golf Curse Society the evening will commence with cocktails at 5pm, roast beef supper served at 6, followed by the awards presentations with the comedy night performances beginning at 9pm.

While the Town of McLennan will have its usual invited guests, tickets to the event are also for sale to members of the public for $50 and are available at the Town Office.

Funds raised from the event go to the Smoky River Regional Golf Society.