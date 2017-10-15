McLenann RCMP Detachment investigates copper wire theft north of Falher

McLennan RCMP

News release

On September 28, 2017, the McLennan RCMP Detachment responded to a theft of copper wire from a facility north of Falher.

Upon arrival, it was found that four copper wire of about 150m each were stolen from the Long Run Exploration facility northeast of Falher. The wire were stolen somewhere between September 14th to September 25th 2017. The wire weight over 5 tons and required machinery to steal it.

McLennan RCMP is looking for information and would also like to remind the public to report suspicious activity to the nearest RCMP.

Information can also be shared anonymously. You can call, text or type your tip to Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can text the tip by typing in the key word “tip 252 ” followed by the information and then simply text it to CRIMES (274637).