McCuaig-Boyd announces funding for various groups and organizations

Express Staff

Recently, the Honourable Minister Margaret McCuaig-Boyd presented cheques to various groups receiving funding under the Community Facility Enhancement Program and the Community Initiatives Program.

The recipients included the Donnelly Recreation Society, the Falher and Area Beautification and Leisure Activities Society, the Club Alouette in Falher and the Smoky Applied Research and Demonstration Association.

The Community Facility Enhancement Program funding provides financial assistance to acquire, build, purchase, repair, renovate, upgrade or expand sports, recreational, cultural or other related public-use community facilities.

The Community Initiatives Program funds initiatives that enhance and enrich communities throughout Alberta.

For more information or assistance with your application, contact the Dunvegan-Central Peace-Notley constituency office in Falher at (780) 837-3846.