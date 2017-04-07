Maure says goodbye to ATB after 36 years of service

Express Staff

Gabrielle Maure received a big sendoff by both local Alberta Treasury Branch outlets last week.

Maure is retiring after serving 36 years with ATB. Both branches held a celebration for her retirement.

The first was held at the McLennan branch on March 30, and the second was at the Falher branch the following day. Coffee and cake were served to guests at both events.

Maure started as a secretary and moved up the career ladder, which included loan processing, investment specialist and customer service manager.

Maure is pleased to have served the area for 36 years and she will miss the customers and staff in retirement.

Photo courtesy of the Alberta Treasury Branch in McLennan.