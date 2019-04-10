Marg McCuaig-Boyd , NDP candidate for Central Peace-Notley

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

Incumbent NDP candidate, Marg McCuaig- Boyd is a long-time resident of Fairview, where with her husband Dan, she operated a mixed farm for many years.



She also worked as a teacher for over twenty years and as administrator at the Peace River School Division before becoming the vice-president of the Fairview Campus of Grande Prairie Regional College.



Prior to becoming an MLA in 2015, McCuaig-Boyd owned and operated a consulting company, working with small and medium sized businesses.



“As your MLA, I am proud to have worked within our government to provide services that are critical to the livability and future prosperity of communities in our region,” she says.



“This includes $3 million in disaster relief funding when water washed out roads and bridges last spring, $100 million in highway maintenance for our region over the last 4 years, and grants to enhance community facilities as well as the Kimiwan Bird Walk. We also ensured that the McLennan Hospital remained open.”



If granted another term, McCuaig-Boyd says the NDP will expand its successful $25 a day childcare program to more communities.



“I’m confident that Falher will be among the first to benefit. We will create more long-term care spaces and build more seniors’ housing,” she said.



“We’ve also announced a rural broadband strategy to help people in rural areas get the same fast internet services as people in urban areas.”



In true Alberta spirit, McCuaig-Boyd says the NDP is rolling up its proverbial sleeves and working to diversify the provinces energy sector that no government has attempted since Premier Peter Lougheed.



“Our work to encourage more upgrading and more petrochemical diversification has resulted in a number of new projects, including the Nauticol methanol plant near Grande Prairie, a project that will mean significant opportunities for our region.”



As Minister of Energy, McCuaig-Boyd says she worked hard to create jobs and get full value for Alberta’s oil.



She also sees it as a point of pride, that under the NDP government, public support for pipelines across Canada has risen.



“When we came to office, the majority of Canadians were opposed to the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion. Today, 70 per cent of Canadians, including a majority of British Columbians, support Trans Mountain, a huge turnaround that wouldn’t have happened without Rachel Notley. It is that same determined leadership that will get this pipeline built.”



McCuaig-Boyd says, that as a farmer she is excited by the current initiatives to find new opportunities for the province’s agricultural producers.



“Our government provided a CARES grant to Falher, McLennan, the MD of Smoky River, Donnelly and Girouxville to create a business case for a new industrial hemp decortification facility. We’ve provided similar grants to the MD of Spirit River to develop plans for a new pulse processing facility and to Saddle Hills County for a nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing facility. I will build on that work in our next term.”



Marg McCuaig-Boyd also acknowledges her pride in the NDP recognizing the important role that Franco-Albertans play in the province’s cultural fabric.



“That includes the appointment of local educator Sylvianne Maisonneuve to the new Alberta Advisory Council on the Francophonie and an action plan to ensure that more government services and government information is provided in French.”