Many exhibitors expected for the SARDA Agriculture Trade Show this week

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The bi-annual SARDA Agricultural Trade Show is sold out with exhibitors, which is great news for its chairperson.

“Sales went extremely well,” says Roch Bremont. “The response to the SARDA Trade Show ad has been great.”

This event will be held in the Falher Regional Recreation Complex and the Falher Curling Rink during March 16-18.

Admission is free to the public, as is the parking.

There will be over 200 exhibits, including equipment displays in the arena and the curling rink.

There will also be daily door prizes and David Froese will be the auctioneer for a shed on March 18.

The Farmers’ Appreciation Dinner will be held at the Centre Chevaliers on March 17.

Cocktails will be served at 6 p.m. and the dinner will be held at 7 p.m.

Howie Miller and Norma McKnight will be the featured entertainment.

Tickets are $40 each and can be purchased at the SARDA office, located at the M.D. of Smoky River No. 130 administration building in Falher.

A farm safety educational program will be held at the Centre Chevaliers as well, on March 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Also, a series of seminars will be held at the Log Cabin, by the Town of Falher office, each day of the trade show.

For more information, please go to www.sarda.ca. Or contact Roch Bremont at (780) 837-2900, or via email at smokyriveragtradeshow@gmail.com.