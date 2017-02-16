Many exhibitors expected for the SARDA Agriculture Trade Show in March

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The bi-annual SARDA Agricultural Trade Show is sold out with exhibitors, which is great news for its chairperson.

“Sales went extremely well,” says Roch Bremont. “The response to the SARDA Trade Show ad has been great.”

This event will be held in the Falher Regional Recreation Complex and the Falher Curling Rink during March 16-18. Admission is free to the public, as is the partking.

There will be over 200 exhibits, including equipment displays in the arena and the curling rink.

There will also be daily door prizes and David Froese will be the auctioneer for a shed on March 18.

The Farmers’ Appreciation Dinner will be held at the Centre Chevaliers on March 17.

Cocktails will be served at 6 p.m. and the dinner will be held at 7 p.m. Howie Miller and Norma McKnight will be the featured entertainment.

Tickets are $40 each and can be purchased at the SARDA office, located at the M.D. of Smoky River No. 130 administration building in Falher.

A farm safety educational program will be held at the Centre Chevaliers as well.

Look for a story about that event in the Smoky River Express in the near future.

Log Cabin Seminars

A series of seminars will be held at the Log Cabin, by the Town of Falher office.

Here are a few of the seminars, with more to be highlighted in future editions of the Express.

On March 16:

. 8:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Solar Power Workshop: Generating Electricity from the Sun. Speaker, Rob Harlan, Executive Director of the Solar Energy Society of Alberta.

. Noon – 2 p.m., Fertility Management. Speaker: Jennifer Posey, Sales Representative for AgXplore for North Dakota and Canada.

. 2:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m., Bio-Cycle’s Simple Sulphur Solution, Speakers: Neil Wiens, Matt Gosling and Andrew Clements.

. 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., How to have a pain free tax season. Speaker: Chris Aylard.

. 4:45 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Farm Risk Management, Tax issues surrounding land (transfer to children, capital gains deductions, corporate owned land, and death of a farmer), Protecting the balance sheet, Succession planning. Speakers: Dwayne Peters, Tracy Leishman, Joe Renooy & Craig Reid, and Jonathan Small.

Look for a list of the March 17 seminars in the February 22 edition of the Smoky River Express.