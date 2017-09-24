Manoir du Lac open house creates awareness of independent living options for seniors

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Manoir du Lac, located in McLennan is a residential care and seniors independent living facility that has been serving the region for over ten years.

The Manoir ‘s annual open house exceeded expectations when held from 1pm to 3pm on Sunday, September 10.

“We had a much better turnout than expected,” says Manoir du Lac’s Director of Care, Sarah Donnelly. “There was a mix of people who came, people who saw the poster displayed around the Smoky River Region, family members of past residents of the facility and family and friends of current residents who came in and had a look.”

The McLennan Manoir de Lac facility is certified by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), an accreditation offered to facilities that meet a rigorous set of standards regarding service areas and business practices following an on-site review.

CARF accreditation is an ongoing process, which reassures the public that a service provider is not complacent but is instead committed to constantly enhancing services, responsive to the suggestions of residents and their families and to serving the community.

“The primary purpose of the open house is to build awareness within the community that we offer apartment-style 55-plus living options for seniors who are currently independent,” says Donnelly. “We offer alternatives to seniors who don’t require any assistance, people who may be widowed, they may be still on the farm and coming into winter we just wanted to create awareness that we have this option.”

Anyone wishing to learn more about the accommodation and services provided by Manoir du Lac should call Sarah Donnelly at 780-324-2060 ext. 2.