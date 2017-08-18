M.D. fire chief seeks to purchase tough-terrain firefighting unit

Mac Olsen

Spotlight

Some terrain can be inaccessible for firefighters to rescue injured people and/or to battle fires, and one fire chief wants to purchase a specialized unit to handle those tasks.

Marcel Maure, the fire chief for the M.D. of Smoky River No. 130, is seeking money to purchase a tough terrain rescue and firefighting unit. Smoky River Fire and Rescue would use it to access creeks, muskeg, wet areas, etc.

“There is no access to river valleys to rescue those in need,” says Maure. “But this unit can reach that tough terrain. It will be a great unit for the region for the foreseeable future.”

This unit would have a pumping package for wildland firefighting and it would also be set up to handle a stretcher.

Maure is seeking private and corporate donations to purchase the unit.

For more information or to donate, contact him at (780) 837-0911 or by email at firechief@mdsmokyriver.com.