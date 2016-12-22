M.D. council approves STIP applications for 2017

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

During their meeting on Dec. 14, the council for the M.D. of Smoky River No. 130 approved applications for 11 projects for 2017, which fall under the Strategic Transportation Infrastructure Program.

The projects will cost over $3 million.

Public works purchases

Council has approved the purchase of culverts in the amount of $89,322 from Culverts Canada.

Council has also approved $108,923.15 for the purchase of grader blades and tips.

Fire hall furniture purchases approved

Council has approved the purchase of tables and chairs for the training room and two offices, as well as window treatments, for the new regional fire hall, at a cost of $27,000.

Subdivision application approved

Council approved a subdivision application for Bruce Farms, located at NE 10-79-21-W5M, north of Falher.

Smoky River FCSS

Council approved a motion for the M.D. to participate in Smoky River FCSS’ funding requirements for 2017.

Council also approved a motion to provide a letter of support for Smoky River FCSS’ grant application, for their transportation program.

Peace Regional Victim Services

Council approved a motion to provide $4,252, or $2 per capita, to Peace Regional Victim Services for 2017.

Director of Operations report

Kevin Cymbaluk, the director of operations, gave his report to council.

Cymbaluk noted that repair work has been carried out on the old High Prairie Bridge.

Half of this year’s capital works projects will be carried over to 2017. The M.D.’s gravel program has almost been finished, with only a few roads to carry over to next year. Finally, brush work is being done in various locations.